GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: This is not the time for secrecy
The government needs to stop treating citizens like the enemy
14 May 2020 - 18:13
In the midst of a pandemic like the one we are facing, transparency and communication from the government and leaders is important, especially if you want the buy-in of citizens when it comes to regulations that severely affect their lives. This is not the time for secrecy.
The Sunday Times reported last week that the government admitted to holding back information on the Covid-19 pandemic from the public to avoid panic. This was after leading experts questioned why modelling data was being kept under wraps.
