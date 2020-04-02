Human rights abuses rife as overzealous authorities enforce lockdown laws

Singapore/New Delhi/Johannesburg — When it comes to social distancing, some authorities are resorting to unprecedented tactics in their attempts to slow the spread of Covid-19.

In India, baton-wielding police have beaten those who flout the curfew-like restrictions or fail to maintain physical distancing, while others have publicly shamed violators by forcing them do squats, push-ups, crawl or roll around on the streets.

A video of a police officer writing “I have violated lockdown restrictions, keep away from me” on a man’s forehead, went viral in the South Asian nation. Action has been taken against the officer, Vivek Raj Singh, a senior police official in the state of Madhya Pradesh said.

Police in SA also forced people to roll along the road, kicking others as they performed squats for extended periods of time. After enforcing a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Friday, officers in Johannesburg were seen indiscriminately using water cannons on civilians and firing rubber bullets in the city’s poorest neighbourhoods.