Options for 'missing middle' to fund studies

If you're not eligible for free tuition from the government or haven't managed to get funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, you're among the many thousands of matriculants in the "missing middle" trying to figure out how to fund your tertiary studies this year.

More than 790,000 pupils wrote matric exams at the end of November. For those who have managed to get into a university, they can expect to pay about R60,000 for their first year of studies. This is according to Feenix, an online crowdfunding platform for university students.

Last year, the cost of a BCom accounting degree at one of the universities in Gauteng was about R51,000, and a student studying law paid about R40,000, says Feenix.

"These figures explain why 51% of the country's youth between the ages of 18 and 24 say they can't afford tertiary education.

"Government financial aid is available to this year's matriculants from households with combined incomes below R350,000, but many matriculants from middle-income households still fall through the cracks," says Leana de Beer, Feenix's COO.

Many students and parents opt to take out a personal loan to cover the costs of tertiary studies, but this isn't their best option. A blog post by Old Mutual says this poor choice is probably due to ignorance about the ins and outs of student loans.

"The No 1 reason student loans are better than personal loans is the way they are repaid: with a student loan, the monthly payments made while you're studying are on the interest and services fees only."

Once you've finished your studies, you or the principal debtor have six to 12 months (the grace period afforded to you to find a job) before you start paying off the capital. "Your student loan would then need to be paid within four to five years, as a general rule," says Old Mutual.

With a personal loan, on the other hand, you start paying off the capital plus interest and costs almost immediately.

But every bank's student loan offering is different, and you need to shop around for the loan that suits your circumstances.

With Absa, for example, you can opt to pay off your capital with costs from the get-go, if you can afford it. The bank offers a highly competitive interest rate of prime, currently 10%, says Cowyk Fox, the managing executive of Everyday Banking at Absa.