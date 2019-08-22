Inequality: SA’s vanishing middle class

Leibbrandt says the Sars data has been critical in understanding income inequality in SA, particularly since the growth of top incomes was previously an underexplored area. Besides the tax data, the latest papers use new empirical methods to generate new insights about what is really driving inequality in the country.

A key finding by Stellenbosch University professor of economics Ingrid Woolard and UCT researcher Ihsaan Bassier is that the biggest driver of inequality since 2012 has been educational attainment — especially tertiary education. These gains, they found, have accrued disproportionately to the top earners.

They confirm Wittenberg’s finding that earnings at the top end rose much faster than for other groups — faster even than SA’s national income growth, which means that top earners are receiving an ever greater "share of the pie".

Between 2003 and 2015/2016, the real incomes of SA’s top 1% of income earners almost doubled. By contrast, the incomes of 95% of the population stagnated, or for those at the bottom showed only slight growth, in their case mainly because of social grants. In fact, nearly 60% of the population earned no taxable income at all during this period.

"This has put upward pressure on SA’s inequality levels, which partly explains why inequality has remained so persistent," the researchers explain.

In addition, the top percentile, which starts at a taxable income of R800,000 a year, has a much higher wealth-to-income ratio than the rest of the population. Income from sources other than salaries increases rapidly in the top two percentiles, allowing these people to accrue wealth faster and do better in periods of low economic growth, when wage growth typically slows overall.

In short, the wealthiest groups are able to draw on a far broader array of income sources and assets (physical, financial and human), and this has enabled them to flourish even as economic growth has slowed.

In another paper, Arden Finn and Leibbrandt show that wage earners stuck in the middle of the earnings spectrum, which has not moved since the end of apartheid, are predominantly African, male and in their 30s. They work in a mix of occupations including those involving craft and services, and in clerical posts.

While the average age of the median band hasn’t changed markedly, it has risen in the top half — which suggests that younger people are finding it harder to move into higher-paying jobs. The fact that it has not changed much in the bottom half either indicates that young people are finding it difficult to enter the labour force at all.