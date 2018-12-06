Back to the wild for brutalised rhinos after pioneering rehab
It took 23 months, 26 treatments and 400 screws to save a rhino, and the groundbreaking procedure will be blueprint for future rhino rehabilitation
Extract
Five years after they survived a brutal chainsaw attack by poachers, two white rhinos have been released back into the wild for the first time following groundbreaking treatment.
The Limpopo-based Hoedspruit Endangered Species Centre (HESC) released the cows, Lion’s Den and her daughter Dingle Dell, at an undisclosed location on Monday.
They were brought to the centre in September 2013 after a poaching attack on a neighbouring reserve. The attack had left the two severely maimed and barely alive.
