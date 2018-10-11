Technology is getting the better of poachers in Tanzania

Their tech platform aggregates remote sensor readings of animal movements, trackers on radios and in vehicles, camera-trap photos, and data from GPS-powered “geo fences” to give rangers in wildlife reserves and parks, such as Grumeti, a clear view of protected areas. The platform alerts them when threats are picked up through the data.

“EarthRanger … takes you from being reactive and always behind and always after an animal has been killed, or a ranger has been injured or killed, to being proactive, to really being able to anticipate and get ahead of the problem,” said Paul Schmitt, Vulcan’s business development manager for conservation technology.

From EarthRanger’s operations room in Grumeti, the rangers view screens where they can observe every elephant fitted out with a tracking collar. Game scout Gotera Gamba said the technology has made the conservation work he and other scouts do far easier and more efficient — saving the lives of elephants and protecting staff on the reserve from poachers.

“Previously, our job was very difficult because, for example, if you got an alert it would take a very long time before you go out to respond as you had to note it in a notebook, and [undertake] rigorous communications with the radio room.”

Reuters