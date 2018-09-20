China’s Mpumalanga power grab

If you’re looking for a masterclass in mismanagement, Mpumalanga’s Thaba Chweu municipality offers just that. Ballooning costs flowing from dubious contracts for an electrical substation could be the financial death blow for the municipality’s main town, Mashishing (Lydenburg).

The small municipality is already one of the worst-performing in a province full of dysfunctional local councils. But what started as a R118m project to build a 132kV substation in 2012 has spiralled to well over three times that cost. Six years later, and with a price tag of about R400m, construction of the Duma substation has ground to a halt.

Earlier this year, not long after the first bricks were laid, the municipality ordered the contractor, a state-owned Chinese company, to stop construction. This came after criticism from opposition councillors, activists and residents that there was no need to sink such a vast sum into a substation in the first place — and that the municipality had signed away most of its electricity revenue stream to pay for it.

But the contractor, China Sinogy Electric Engineering Co (CSEEC), insists the substation is sorely needed. It says the town’s substations are old, poorly maintained, overburdened and unsafe — "some even have live wires exposed".

There’s no disputing that Mashishing’s electricity infrastructure is in a sorry state. A June 2012 audit of the town’s substations notes scant record-keeping; faulty, incorrectly calibrated instruments; poor servicing; and health and safety threats.

"I am very concerned at the state of the substations in Lydenburg town," the report’s author concludes. He recommends simple corrective measures, such as appointing a few qualified technicians and engineers, and granting a bit more maintenance funding.

The municipality didn’t respond to questions about this — or anything else.

But CSEEC says it conducted its own audit using "an independent SA consulting engineer", though it refused to share it, citing business confidentiality.

Critics of the Duma project say the line about a growing demand for electricity is pure fiction, especially because the town is in decline.

The municipality, of course, doesn’t agree. From the outset, Thaba Chweu’s ANC administration has justified the construction of Duma on the grounds that it is necessary for a host of planned developments, among them a glitzy hotel and mall, golf estate of 1,000 housing units, eco-estate, private hospital and an extension of the town’s residential area.

But these projects remain pipe dreams. A former municipal director says the developments were planned as far back as 2008, but none got off the ground.

The reality is that the town has been falling apart for years. Its dependence on mining meant local industry suffered after the global commodities rout. Today, it’s something of a post-industrial dust bowl. There are a few new townhouse developments on the outskirts — cookie-cutter complexes with aspirational names that suggest Mashishing’s economy has not yet drawn its last breath. But beyond that, everything suggests the kind of dorp that symbolises the steady decay of small-town SA.

Over the past few years the amount Thaba Chweu owes Eskom has rocketed to nearly R500m — staggering for a municipality of little more than 100,000 people. In this context, it’s hard to see how the municipality’s development dreams are anything but completely out of touch.

In June 2012, Thaba Chweu municipality — which includes the towns of Sabie and Graskop — appointed a company called Tsebolo Minerals as "transaction adviser" for the Duma substation project. Tsebolo would end up receiving R15.9m. Later, it would be criticised for receiving payment for services it allegedly never provided.

Shortly after Tsebolo was appointed, the municipality apparently decided to turn the project into a public-private partnership, or PPP (the resolutions would later be disputed).

It was then supposed to register the PPP with the National Treasury and keep it in the loop. Documents from October 2012 show that the project was registered, with the Treasury appointing one of its own advisers to assist the municipality.

In November that year, a letter from the Treasury advises the municipality to "seek the views and recommendations of the National Treasury and the Mpumalanga provincial treasury at all phases of the project", and to involve the Treasury’s PPP unit "throughout the procurement process". Instead, the municipality zig-zagged before arriving at what seems to have been a preordained destination.

Red flags soon popped up. The municipality invited interested parties to bid, but found that the preferred bidder "was unable to meet the requirements of the project".

Then it requested a closed bid and appointed LPJ — a black-empowered SA company jointly owned by a South Korean electrical firm. LPJ seems to have closed and the Korean firm’s SA operation seems no longer to exist.

A month after LPJ’s appointment, Chinese company Sieyuan Electric entered the frame. It sent a letter of guarantee to Tsebolo Minerals, the transactional adviser, concerning the financing, design, construction and maintenance of Duma substation for 15 years.

The letter also refers to a meeting on June 24 2013 between Sieyuan, Tsebolo and China Development Bank, in which the latter agrees to finance the project. Sieyuan says it would "be making payments to Tsebolo Minerals to cover the development costs" and asks that Tsebolo "get us appointed by the municipality … to start with design work".

On July 3 that year, a letter retracting LPJ’s appointment was signed by the then municipal manager. It states: "There has been no development or any sign that LPJ SA would ever be able to raise the required funding."

That same day, another letter appoints Sieyuan and sets aside a substantial 6.25km² of land for the Duma project. (Sieyuan’s director failed to respond to questions.)

A few weeks later, on August 1, a PPP agreement was signed between the municipality and Sieyuan. That contract was ceded to CSEEC soon afterwards.

In response to questions, CSEEC says Xiaodong Li, the director of Sieyuan who also happens to be a CSEEC director, "introduced the companies to each other for the purpose of ceding the PPP ... in line with the respective strategies of both companies". The contract was ceded "at no cost".

Another red flag lies in the expanding scope of the project. It was initially due to run for six years, which then became 15. A note from September 2014 says the project would include the replacement of two smaller substations in the town and installation of 15,000 smart meters.

The project seems to be growing even today. When amaBhungane visited Mashishing earlier this year, it was shown four new Chinese mini-substations being built around town, each next to an existing substation that, in some cases, was only a few years old.

Engineers and experts say even if the town were in need of more power, there are far cheaper and more readily available ways of getting it. For example, an electricity master plan points to a hydroelectric plant 16km outside Mashishing that has the ability to supply 2.6MW, but "is not operational now and is not contributing to any demand of the town".

A former technical services director says: "The saving for the municipality by using the hydrostation was R200,000 per month in terms of the amount of power generated, based on what they would otherwise be paying Eskom." The fact that the hydroplant is idle, he says, is entirely due to mismanagement.

A forensic report commissioned by the municipality says Thaba Chweu owes R10.2m to the contractor brought in to run the hydroplant. So instead of generating electricity, the plant is creating "an unmanageable liability to the municipality".

But even if Duma were completed, there is no guarantee that Eskom would be able to fully supply the substation. A letter from the power utility to the municipality says: "Eskom is experiencing electricity generation, transmission and distribution constraints … capacity is going to be severely constrained for the next seven to 10 years."