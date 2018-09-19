PETER BRUCE: What China's loans are really all about

'We're not falling into Chinese arms because we want to but because we have to'

EXTRACT

The Chinese like to do things government to government. The markets are too, um, difficult.

And they like to make a mark. Western aid comes in the form of health programmes and education and training. The Chinese like to leave behind big buildings or monorails or harbours. For me the most laughable is the huge and utterly empty airport terminal in Livingstone, Zambia. But there are many dozens of examples around Africa.

Calling big empty buildings infrastructure is a little like calling a boat race "shipping" but, still, we do need investment and this is where the inner socialist comes out in the ANC, even Ramaphosa.