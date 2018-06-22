Unions lash out at Eskom over wage talks delays

Wage negotiations at Eskom have been delayed again after the power utility told unions on Thursday it needed more time to consider their demands.

The unions spurned Eskom’s 4.7% offer on Wednesday and tabled a 9% demand for 2018. They also demanded an 8.6% increase in 2019 and 8.5% in 2020, as well as housing allowances of R1,000 and 180 paid maternity leave days.

The trade unions involved in the talks — the National Union of Mineworkers (Num), the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and Solidarity — slammed Eskom for the delays.

"The unions are disappointed with the response from Eskom," they said. "It is unacceptable that when the entire nation is waiting with bated breath for an outcome on these wage talks, Eskom continues to play games with the process."

The unions warned that talks could deadlock again, as they did two weeks ago, due to Eskom’s indecision.

Meanwhile, the NUM has warned Eskom not to retrench its members.

"We must warn Eskom of dire consequences if it thinks the looting mess created by the Guptas will be corrected by retrenchments of our members. The workers at Eskom are not responsible for state capture‚" said David Sipunzi‚ the union’s general secretary, at its annual conference on Thursday.

"We remain resolute that Eskom should remain a public entity and not be available for privatisation," he said.

"We know with privatisation comes retrenchments. For every mine worker, there are five dependants."

Speaking on safety in the industry‚ the NUM asked its members to consider nominating mining company Sibanye-Stillwater as one of the worst employers of 2018 in light of recent mining deaths.

