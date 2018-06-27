Companies / Energy

Eskom still an employer of choice, despite dire financial straits and wage dispute

27 June 2018
Power utility Eskom has scooped two awards at the Most Attractive Employer Awards held this week.

The awards were held in Johannesburg on Monday and were hosted by Universum Global.

Eskom took gold (first position) in the category of SA’s most attractive employer for engineering and technology students, and bronze (third position) for most attractive employer for engineering and technology professionals.

"This award is proof that Eskom is not only Africa’s best energy utility but that it cultivates and promotes talent in the most crucial disciplines of our business; which are engineering and technology," said Eskom’s GM for transmission grids‚ Jacob Machinjike.

Its human resources head‚ Elsie Pule‚ said: "This award comes at a time when it is important for us to recognise the role Eskom plays in creating a conducive environment for its current and future talent.

"It also indicates Eskom’s stance in business and the economy as it continues to upskill young professionals in their respective fields, providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills‚ which they in turn‚ can utilise to better position themselves in any workplace on the African continent."

Eskom boasts a long history of being in first position as the employer of choice among students and professionals in the engineering and technology category, from 2008 to 2014-15.

In 2016‚ Eskom won third place in the student category‚ sharing the podium with Transnet (first) and Sasol (second). In the professional category‚ Eskom also came third‚ sharing the podium with Google (first) and Microsoft (second).

The power utility received the accolades amid ongoing wage negotiations with unions‚ which are set to resume on Wednesday.

Last week the power utility offered workers a 4.7% increase‚ which the unions rejected.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa)‚ National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity are demanding wage hikes of between 9% and 15%.

