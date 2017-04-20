Liberty: A giant playing catch-up
While competitors Sanlam and Discovery pursue new avenues, the once-dominant Liberty seems to be left with Africa and, rather late in the day, SA short-term insurance
Liberty will have a tough time catching up with, let alone overtaking, some smart competitors. In most surveys SA is rated as the world’s most innovative life insurance market.
It is ironic that Discovery, in some ways, produced even worse results than Liberty. Its total comprehensive income for the six months ending December fell by 92%. Its new business in the UK was down 11%. Yet investors did not turn a hair.
This must have been grating to Liberty, given how many Liberty-trained people run Discovery — from CEO Adrian Gore and his deputy Barry Swartzberg to key executives such as Herschel Mayers, who runs the UK business after starting the life business, and Kenny Rabson, who runs Discovery Invest.
Coronation analyst Nic Stein says Discovery was able to work off a blank sheet of paper and set up new systems for its life business, which was launched only in 2000.
Investors can see a clear growth path for Discovery as its short-term insurer comes into profit and not long after that its Chinese venture Ping An Health starts throwing off cash. Discovery also has a second home market in the UK, where it has remained profitable in spite of the upsets around Brexit and the negative impact of record low interest rates on the value of the life book.
Discovery has several strings to its bow, unlike Liberty, which seems to be left with Africa and, rather late in the day, SA short-term insurance.
It is certainly a different world from the days when Liberty was comfortably the largest company in the life insurance sector.
There was an echo of the old group when the real estate investment trust Liberty Two Degrees was listed. About all that’s left of the house that Donald built (Donald Gordon, not the US president) are the giant shopping centres at Sandton City and Eastgate, which seem so run-of-the-mill today but which were visionary developments at the time. These can be accessed on the JSE through Liberty Two Degrees.
Sanlam has been divesting the bulk of its property, much of it into the new, independent Vukile, while Old Mutual aborted its plans to list its Triangle property portfolio (including Menlyn and Cavendish Square) at embarrassingly short notice.
At least Liberty cannot be accused of being the worst allocator of capital over the long term. That distinction must go to Old Mutual, which squandered more than £1bn on its quest to become a global financial services group.
In contrast, says Stein, Sanlam has been streets ahead in capital allocation, discipline and cost efficiency. Ian Kirk, CEO for the past two years, has kept intact the strategy of his predecessor, Johan van Zyl.
Sanlam’s transformational deal back in 2005 was the purchase of African Life, and with it, Botswana Life and businesses in key African markets such as Ghana and Kenya. Sanlam has given capital back to shareholders when it was not needed, unlike Liberty or Old Mutual. And its margin of 2.9% for its individual life business is almost three times Liberty’s.
Liberty used to see Momentum (now part of MMI) and Old Mutual as its key competitors and was complacent about Sanlam. Yet now Sanlam has a strong presence in the core Liberty market in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, through its private wealth business as well as through its growing linked product and international offering, Glacier. Liberty is playing catch-up in these areas, launching a half decent offshore product only late last year.
In spite of a poor track record overseas, Old Mutual is still considered a quality business in SA, most successful in the mass market (where Liberty barely competes), in which it generated R3bn pretax profit.
It is still the market leader in areas in which Liberty would love to be taken more seriously, such as offshore investments and employee benefits.
There could be an opportunity to chip away at some of Old Mutual’s dominant market share as it is bogged down in restructuring, first the managed separation — conducted by group CEO Bruce Hemphill — and then the proposed sale of the non-African businesses and downsizing of the central emerging markets staff complement.
MMI is the other life office out of favour. It has found the going tough at the top end of the market, which is also Liberty’s core market. Momentum Retail has a new business margin of 0.9%, even less than Liberty’s.
But MMI has some clear advantages: current CEO Nicolaas Kruger engineered a merger of Momentum and Metropolitan to form MMI. And the group is one of the big three in the entry-level market through Metropolitan Retail, which, after much panel-beating, has given credible results. MMI also has an acceptable loyalty programme, Multiply, though it could prove a drain in the short term until it builds scale.
And though it has lost some market share, the Momentum linked investment service provider has a better reputation among brokers than the Stanlib equivalent.
MMI’s motley collection of interests in Africa won’t get the pulse racing any more than Liberty’s will.
But could MMI’s joint venture in health insurance in India, with the local conglomerate Aditya Birla, have the same traction as Ping An Health?
At least it has a horse in that race.
