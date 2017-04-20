Liberty: A giant playing catch-up

At least Liberty cannot be accused of being the worst allocator of capital over the long term. That distinction must go to Old Mutual, which squandered more than £1bn on its quest to become a global financial services group.

In contrast, says Stein, Sanlam has been streets ahead in capital allocation, discipline and cost efficiency. Ian Kirk, CEO for the past two years, has kept intact the strategy of his predecessor, Johan van Zyl.

Sanlam’s transformational deal back in 2005 was the purchase of African Life, and with it, Botswana Life and businesses in key African markets such as Ghana and Kenya. Sanlam has given capital back to shareholders when it was not needed, unlike Liberty or Old Mutual. And its margin of 2.9% for its individual life business is almost three times Liberty’s.

Liberty used to see Momentum (now part of MMI) and Old Mutual as its key competitors and was complacent about Sanlam. Yet now Sanlam has a strong presence in the core Liberty market in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg, through its private wealth business as well as through its growing linked product and international offering, Glacier. Liberty is playing catch-up in these areas, launching a half decent offshore product only late last year.

In spite of a poor track record overseas, Old Mutual is still considered a quality business in SA, most successful in the mass market (where Liberty barely competes), in which it generated R3bn pretax profit.

It is still the market leader in areas in which Liberty would love to be taken more seriously, such as offshore investments and employee benefits.

There could be an opportunity to chip away at some of Old Mutual’s dominant market share as it is bogged down in restructuring, first the managed separation — conducted by group CEO Bruce Hemphill — and then the proposed sale of the non-African businesses and downsizing of the central emerging markets staff complement.

MMI is the other life office out of favour. It has found the going tough at the top end of the market, which is also Liberty’s core market. Momentum Retail has a new business margin of 0.9%, even less than Liberty’s.