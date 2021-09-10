Strategic turnaround of SAA: What can we expect?

On September 23 2021, SAA will once again take to the skies within what is now a fundamentally changed domestic market. After more than a year of uncertainty, Thomas Kgokolo was appointed the interim CEO of SAA in April to oversee the national air carrier’s transition from business rescue to market re-entry.

The imminent conclusion of a share purchase agreement between the department of public enterprises and black-owned equity partner, the Takatso Consortium, will see it take a 51% private sector stake in the airline, along with government’s 49% interest.

SAA’s board chairman John Lamola has said the airline is restarting with a “formidable business case”, which has sought to identify and address key financial and operational challenges. Among the questions in prospect are:

What can we expect from the strategic turnaround of SAA and what have the contributing factors been to its strategy?

How are the significant challenges — from financial, to human resources and marketing — being addressed, and can these solutions sustain the new-look airline into the future?

What has framed the strategic decision in the selection of its new routes and what factors will determine future expansion?

Join broadcast journalist Joanne Joseph at the next Business Day Dialogues LIVE, in partnership with the Unisa School of Business Leadership (SBL), as we examine the new SAA turnaround strategy with panellists:

Thomas Kgokolo, CA (SA) : interim CEO, SAA;

: interim CEO, SAA; Andile Nobatyi : acting academic director, Unisa SBL;

: acting academic director, Unisa SBL; Lerato Nkosi: lecturer in economics management science, Unisa SBL; and

lecturer in economics management science, Unisa SBL; and Prof Pumela Msweli: executive dean and CEO, Unisa SBL.

Event details:

Date: September 15 2021

Time: 6pm