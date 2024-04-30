Standard Bank reduces carbon footprint, accelerates transition to sustainable operations

Standard Bank Group has accelerated its transition to environmentally sustainable operations, achieving a 4.6% reduction in carbon emissions from facilities across its Africa operations in 2023. This places the group four years ahead of its 2040 target of having all its buildings net zero.

Standard Bank SA has significantly reduced its carbon footprint - by 52% - in its owned buildings in the last decade. This carbon reduction equates to almost 15,500 homes in SA being off the grid per year.

The group's journey in building sustainable operations and business resilience has seen substantial investments in various initiatives. In 2024, it plans to further expand its group-wide solar PV capacity by 25%, while its operation in Zambia will also launch its first net zero branch. Its in-country headquarters in Zimbabwe will become its first net zero commercial facility in Q1 2026.