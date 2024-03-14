Trust Vodacom Business to help your company become future fit by embracing digital transformation

Technology has affected every aspect of our lives, from how we communicate and engage in social settings to how we work and even the very concept of a workplace. This new flexible approach to business practices has introduced a number of new business opportunities.

Organisations across the board can no longer deny the inherent benefits and need to become future ready by embracing digital transformation. Though the degree and nature of this transformation may vary from industry to industry and even business to business, every employer should be seeking out ways to harness technology to connect and empower their people to work seamlessly, safely and effectively anywhere, at any time.

But, for many, embracing digital workplace transformation is daunting. Rather than allowing these businesses to be left behind, Vodacom Business is encouraging all organisations, regardless of size, to “Turn to Us” as a partner in transforming their business to become future fit.

Vodacom Business has identified three key pillars in the transformation process and identified XaaS (anything as a service) solutions to address the challenges of each:

Work

A key challenge for many organisations is how to transition from remote work to smart work. This transition to future fitness requires incorporating advanced technologies, flexible strategies and data-driven approaches, which will enhance productivity and efficiency while ensuring employee engagement and maintaining the safety of an increasingly digital workspace.

While 89% of organisations have adopted a Multicloud environment, often coupled with Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, organisations simply having these tools at their disposal does not mean they are getting the best out of them.

Vodacom Business’s cloud, security and IoT offerings give you access to tailor-made solutions that leverage its hyperscaler partnerships. The company's integrated approach ensures businesses get the most out of their technology, with maximum speed to market, top security and the support they need to boost innovation.

As a mobile network provider, Vodacom is uniquely positioned to offer organisations a holistic solution which incorporates appropriate internet solutions for business’s needs, giving them access to hassle-free XaaS, all from one provider.

Workplace

Employers across industries have been forced to embrace work from home (WFH) or hybrid working models. Though this trend was officially brought about by the pandemic, WFH was already becoming popular well before 2020 as employees sought out better work-life balance.