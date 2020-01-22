TOM EATON: All aboard the cadres’ carousel to greater riches
Why does water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu need lawyers and spooks as special advisers rather than engineers or climate experts?
22 January 2020 - 10:23
SAA is broke, Pope Benedict and Pope Francis are all over the telly, Disney princesses Elsa and Anna have a pet snowman called Olaf, Lindiwe Sisulu has appointed Menzi Simelane as a special adviser, and the DA is objecting to said appointment. Yes, apparently it’s 2013.
Of course, some things have changed in the past seven years. Thanks to the terminal shortness of South African memories, Simelane is no longer remembered as the guy who made the arms deal probe go away. Now, he’s the guy who deflected attention away from Bosasa. And this time he’s not the only pet snowman hired by Princess Sisulu: Mo Shaik has also come in from the cold.
