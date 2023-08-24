Gibs smashes ‘add women and stir’ workplace myth

Simply adding women to your workforce will not automatically create an inclusive workplace. This approach, sometimes called “add women and stir”, won’t change the organisational structures and systems that benefit men more than women, according to a recent US study outlined in Harvard Business Review (HBR).

“Impact only emerges when the organisational culture is accepting of differences — or diversity, as it’s commonly referred to — and harnesses those differences to be innovative, inclusive and representative,” says Michele Ruiters, lead faculty at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) for its Leading Women programme.

“The business culture has to work on merit, not gender. If there are exceptionally skilled workers, they should get the opportunities and not be overlooked because they are women. Inclusion is not only about numbers, but about creating an environment built on belonging. There are highly capable women in leadership, but often the face of leadership is a man. We have to change the expectations of society and the conception of what a leader looks like. Businesses can be more strategic in their positioning of women leaders.”

The US researchers write in HBR how biases against women persist even in female-dominated workplaces. They found, for example, that women often aren’t acknowledged for their contributions. Even workplaces with a high female representation often have a boys’ club mentality, where the decisions are mostly made by men.

Furthermore, women are often held responsible for problems outside their control and tend to lack mentors and sponsors. The study’s authors say: “Lastly, some women found no other choice but to limit their aspirations due to personal obligations. In other words, their workplace was not supportive of combining work with family.”

Hindered by social expectations

Ruiters describes similar biases in corporate SA. “We still have businesses that expect women to ‘step up’ and conform to the dominant male culture,” she says.