The youth will have to advocate for itself because nobody else is

As we started the new year, millions of young people flocked onto the streets to look for opportunities. Those who had just received their matric results were standing in long queues to secure limited spaces at universities or colleges, while those who had graduated were updating and sending out their CVs to possible employers, and those who remained unemployed were trying their luck again.

In the midst of seeking improved livelihoods, millions of young people find themselves closed out of opportunities. So who represents the aspirations of young South Africans?

With 36% (20-million) of the population under the age of 35, children and young people lie at the heart of SA’s untapped potential. Yet, more than 30% of South Africans between the ages of 15 and 24 are not in any form of employment, education or training (NEETs); 46% of 25-34 year olds fall into the same category. This equates to approximately 7.9-million young people out of work, education or training opportunities.

At the start of every new year, youth unemployment spikes to epidemic proportions. This is mainly due to new entrants into a labour market that is not creating enough job opportunities. Among graduates between the ages of 15 and 24, the unemployment rate was 31% during this period in 2019 compared to 19% in the fourth quarter of 2018 — an increase of 11 percentage points quarter-on-quarter.

Young people have a tough relationship with employment — youth unemployment is now at 56.4%, the highest globally, and 63.4% of the total unemployed population are young people. 2019 recorded the highest number of retrenchments and unemployment rates in 16 years.

The government can no longer sweep this crisis under the rug. Some legislative and policy instruments, such as the National Youth Policy (2015) and the Youth Employment Service (2019) brought hope, but they have not implemented many of their intended resolutions. In his first state of the nation address in 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised youth unemployment as our “most grave and pressing challenge” as South Africans. The year 2020, must be a year where we take action in tackling this crisis.