PODCAST | The role of social enterprise in helping to improve healthcare

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Ernest Darkoh, co-founder of the BroadReach Group and board director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship

10 February 2023 - 16:49 Mudiwa Gavaza
Unpacking the role of social enterprise in helping to improve healthcare and other broader socio-economic issues.
Social enterprise and healthcare are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Ernest Darkoh, co-founder of the BroadReach Group and board director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship. 

BroadReach is a group of social impact businesses focused on improving healthcare access and outcomes. Through its Vantage Health Technologies unit, the group has provided training and support to thousands of healthcare workers who have performed more than six million community screenings through its cloud platform.

Darkoh explains the role of social enterprise in helping improve the continent’s healthcare sector. Such enterprises tend to bridge the gap between the private sector and non-profits. 

As a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Schwab Foundation, he has been participating in the annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, for a number of years. Darkoh explains the benefit of the WEF as a platform for raising and finding solutions to socioeconomic issues. 

Topics of discussion include: BroadReach’s operating model; the place of social enterprise in helping to improve healthcare; reflections from the recently held World Economic Forum; and how African countries can use technology to strengthen their economies. 

Stable supply of vital goods cannot be ensured, warn CEOs in letter to Ramaphosa

In an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the CEOs call for urgent and decisive action to solve the power crisis
National
2 days ago

LETTER: NHI is SA’s path to universal health coverage

Making comparisons with the UK’s National Health Service are pointless since that country’s healthcare needs are different to ours
Opinion
1 week ago
