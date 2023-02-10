PODCAST | The role of social enterprise in helping to improve healthcare

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
It is evident that the digital future of banking, underpinned by the power of data, is both inevitable and imminent.
At least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour in the heaviest attack since Russia invaded Ukraine
Consumer Goods Council of SA also says it is concerning that the energy crisis has become so dire that a state of disaster has been declared
Cross-border operations to the Maputo port and TCM Matola terminal in Mozambique also came to at a standstill due to flooding of the network
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Their last bull run happened 10 years ago and they are set for a resumption
Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Hess, Sports Reporter for Sunday Times
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a fully electric version of its popular Sprinter van
Social enterprise and healthcare are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Ernest Darkoh, co-founder of the BroadReach Group and board director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.
BroadReach is a group of social impact businesses focused on improving healthcare access and outcomes. Through its Vantage Health Technologies unit, the group has provided training and support to thousands of healthcare workers who have performed more than six million community screenings through its cloud platform.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Darkoh explains the role of social enterprise in helping improve the continent’s healthcare sector. Such enterprises tend to bridge the gap between the private sector and non-profits.
As a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Schwab Foundation, he has been participating in the annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, for a number of years. Darkoh explains the benefit of the WEF as a platform for raising and finding solutions to socioeconomic issues.
Topics of discussion include: BroadReach’s operating model; the place of social enterprise in helping to improve healthcare; reflections from the recently held World Economic Forum; and how African countries can use technology to strengthen their economies.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | The role of social enterprise in helping to improve healthcare
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Ernest Darkoh, co-founder of the BroadReach Group and board director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship
Image: 123RF/Samsonovs
Social enterprise and healthcare are the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Ernest Darkoh, co-founder of the BroadReach Group and board director of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.
BroadReach is a group of social impact businesses focused on improving healthcare access and outcomes. Through its Vantage Health Technologies unit, the group has provided training and support to thousands of healthcare workers who have performed more than six million community screenings through its cloud platform.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Darkoh explains the role of social enterprise in helping improve the continent’s healthcare sector. Such enterprises tend to bridge the gap between the private sector and non-profits.
As a member of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s Schwab Foundation, he has been participating in the annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, for a number of years. Darkoh explains the benefit of the WEF as a platform for raising and finding solutions to socioeconomic issues.
Topics of discussion include: BroadReach’s operating model; the place of social enterprise in helping to improve healthcare; reflections from the recently held World Economic Forum; and how African countries can use technology to strengthen their economies.
Stable supply of vital goods cannot be ensured, warn CEOs in letter to Ramaphosa
LETTER: NHI is SA’s path to universal health coverage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Popular Articles
DA to weigh tie-up with ANC, Steenhuisen says
DRC president wants prime role in green energy transition
BTS manager Hybe launches hostile bid for shares of SM Entertainment
Powell says strong jobs market shows more rate hikes needed
Can SA expect action in 2023’s state of the nation address?
Related Articles
Health sector infrastructure backlog quantified at R200bn, says Phaahla
Standard Bank and GE Healthcare put $80m into radiology equipment for Africa
WHO calls for urgent global action to ensure safe drinking water and toilets ...
Netcare to give patients access to digital health-care data