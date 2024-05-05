My brilliant career … Opening doors to a world of work in STEM
Richard Gundersen is the chief instigator at the STEMulator
05 May 2024 - 05:20
What is the STEMulator?
The project is an initiative of the professional societies in science, engineering and technology (proSET), about 50 voluntary associations taking an active interest in guiding the future of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) world, and professions in South Africa. ProSET itself falls under the greater umbrella of the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF)...
