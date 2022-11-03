Portfolio diversification key to avoid boom-bust cycles from offshore investing

Investing offshore has been beneficial for SA investors for a number of years, partly because of the rand weakness, but more importantly because global equities delivered phenomenal returns.

Global equities returned 7% per year in US dollars over the last seven years and 11.5% once rand weakness is accounted for. This is in contrast to the performance experience of SA equities, which delivered average annualised returns of only 4.6%, negative in real terms after accounting for the 4.9% inflation rate over the same period.

The outcome from global equities is not surprising given the US market, a large component of the global equity index, experienced one of the longest bull markets in history, supported in part by accommodative fiscal and monetary policies. On the other hand, the rest of the developed world, alongside emerging markets, has struggled to keep pace with the US over the last decade.

However, the last six months to June 2022 have been challenging for developed-market equities, with the broader MSCI World index losing 21% in US dollars. The sell-off was driven by a myriad of factors, including higher and more persistent inflationary pressures, worsened by geopolitical events, more aggressive interest-rate hikes and a slower growth path for global economies.

Don’t chase performance

The decision to invest a component of your savings outside SA should not be driven by a desire to chase performance, but rather by the need to achieve portfolio diversification. By investing offshore, SA investors have an opportunity to diversify away from a small and concentrated local market and gain exposure to a broader global universe of investible companies.

This allows investors to capitalise on circumstances that are different to those in the local space — investing in innovative companies with disruptive business models, such as the tech giants in the US, or companies that continue to do well in emerging economies that are reform orientated and therefore experience faster economic growth, such as India.