HYBRID EVENT | Student housing opens new doors to exciting investment opportunities

In the past few years, student housing has risen to prominence as one of the most sought-after types of properties in the global commercial real estate market.

In addition to its proven resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for student accommodation exceeds supply and, as such, student developments are an attractive investment proposition.

Growthpoint Properties, the largest local real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the JSE, has spotted this gap in the market and is leveraging its co-investment arm, Growthpoint Investment Partners, to lead the way with award-winning, purpose-built student accommodation developments.

Growthpoint Investment Partners has a long-term vision of a more empowered SA. Through its investment in student accommodation, it strives to make a meaningful impact with attractive, sustainable returns.

A panel of experts will highlight the investment opportunities in the student housing market during a Business Day Dialogue, hosted in partnership with Growthpoint Investment Partners, on May 9. They will also weigh in on the ever-changing National Student Financial Aid Scheme landscape and how it affects the sector.

Moderated by Michael Avery, financial journalist, Business Day columnist and host of Classic Business on Fine Music Radio, this panel will include:

George Muchanya, head of Growthpoint Investment Partners;

Keillen Ndlovu, independent property analyst;

Amogelang Mocumi, fund manager of Growthpoint Student Accommodation REIT;

Lerato Nage, CEO and technical director of KEA Capital;

Motlatsi Mutlanyane, head of Alternative Investments at Momentum Investments;

Jan-Daniël Kloppers, head of Manager Research at Mentenova; and

Seipati Moichela, Real Assets portfolio manager of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund.

Join the conversation, in-person or online

Event details: