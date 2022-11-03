×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: PSA makes things worse for poor South Africans

Despite seldom doing a competent job, public-sector workers insist on striking to lift a wage that is already the envy of most South Africans

03 November 2022 - 16:06
Public service & administration acting minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Public service & administration acting minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is adding to SA’s many woes with its intention to strike for an above-inflation rate wage increase, as reported by Luyolo Mkentane (“Nxesi gives Treasury the go-ahead for 3% public sector pay hike,” October 25).

SA is going through dire times. Prices are rising, unemployment is rising, and the lights won’t even stay on. Throughout all of this taxpayers are being squeezed dry by a bloated state that spends far too much and delivers too little.

Yet despite seldom ever performing a competent job, public sector workers insist on striking to increase a wage that is already the envy of most South Africans. If this wage increase goes through it will increase government spending further, leading to increased taxes, levies, and public debt.

We can’t afford the bloated public service as is. The fact that the union wants increased rates makes the positions even more burdensome on the country.

Unions in SA are often thoughtless and selfish. They strike for short term gain and at the expense of consumers, citizens and families. And their short-term gains don’t even last that long, because increased wages across the board lead to increased costs above the board. It all evens out. Well, unless you’re unemployed or unrepresented by a capricious union.

The government needs to cut spending. That’s no longer up for debate. A good place to start would be firing the striking workers who so greedily demand more while the rest of the country starves.

Even if it doesn’t make a dent in the deficit, at least it will signal to unions and thoughtless strikers that they can’t keep making demand after demand and expect it all to just work out.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

EDITORIAL: Nuance needed in trimming public sector wage bill

To subject even hard-working officials to effective pay cuts risks losing them
Opinion
11 hours ago

Public sector wage strike looms after conciliation talks collapse

Nearly 800,000 state workers prepare to down tools as strike certificates issued
National
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public servant unions plan picket protests across the country

Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Godongwana’s fossilised energy plan ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Public sector pay needs an urgent ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Now, can we talk about service ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Nuance needed in trimming public ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
STEVEN KUO: Saudi Arabia is emerging as a global ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Public sector unions fume over pay hike

Business

Nxesi gives Treasury the go-ahead for 3% public sector pay hike

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.