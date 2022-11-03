European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
The Public Servants Association (PSA) is adding to SA’s many woes with its intention to strike for an above-inflation rate wage increase, as reported by Luyolo Mkentane (“Nxesi gives Treasury the go-ahead for 3% public sector pay hike,” October 25).
SA is going through dire times. Prices are rising, unemployment is rising, and the lights won’t even stay on. Throughout all of this taxpayers are being squeezed dry by a bloated state that spends far too much and delivers too little.
Yet despite seldom ever performing a competent job, public sector workers insist on striking to increase a wage that is already the envy of most South Africans. If this wage increase goes through it will increase government spending further, leading to increased taxes, levies, and public debt.
We can’t afford the bloated public service as is. The fact that the union wants increased rates makes the positions even more burdensome on the country.
Unions in SA are often thoughtless and selfish. They strike for short term gain and at the expense of consumers, citizens and families. And their short-term gains don’t even last that long, because increased wages across the board lead to increased costs above the board. It all evens out. Well, unless you’re unemployed or unrepresented by a capricious union.
The government needs to cut spending. That’s no longer up for debate. A good place to start would be firing the striking workers who so greedily demand more while the rest of the country starves.
Even if it doesn’t make a dent in the deficit, at least it will signal to unions and thoughtless strikers that they can’t keep making demand after demand and expect it all to just work out.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: PSA makes things worse for poor South Africans
Despite seldom doing a competent job, public-sector workers insist on striking to lift a wage that is already the envy of most South Africans
