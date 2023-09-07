EDITORIAL: The less than 1% non-boast
Long-promised lifestyle audits are ever-receding mirages
If President Cyril Ramaphosa had a rand for every non-existent achievement he boasts about, South Africa wouldn’t have a looming debt crisis.
His appearance before parliament on Tuesday to answer questions about lifestyle audits for the government and his cabinet showed his penchant for hyping up nihility. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.