JUSTICE MALALA: Too many cooks ... serve ANC crooks
From 19 parties in 1994 to about 200 next year — the absurd proliferation only helps to keep the ANC in power
When Bongani Baloyi became mayor of the Midvaal municipality in Gauteng in 2013, he chose not to do what many in his position in South Africa typically do: fire competent officials, bring “our own people” (party cadres) into positions they aren’t qualified for, and terminate the contracts of service providers who were doing a great job. Baloyi has said that when he took office (he was 26 at the time), he “inherited a financially stable municipality” that had “a commitment to good governance”.
Based on that, he improved Midvaal into one of the most successful municipal administrations in the country. In a landscape where every year we lament the collapse of municipalities, Midvaal was the darling of the auditor-general, achieving six consecutive unqualified audits...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.