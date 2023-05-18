Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Can the new CEO save Twitter?

Linda Yaccarino will have to rescue it from Elon Musk first, then rebuild it as a business

18 May 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

Twitter has a new CEO. The world breathes a sigh of relief.

Apart from tarnishing Elon Musk’s reputation for the rest of his otherwise illustrious career, the running of the business  has been a comedy of errors since Musk took over. Not funny, unless schadenfreude is your shtick...

