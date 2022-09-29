The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Namaqualand’s flowers put on a great show again, but there were some blemishes amid the beauty
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
September has been bad for Google. A record fine against it was confirmed by the EU and the US justice department is firming up an antitrust case for paying billions to maintain its monopoly in mobile search.
The EU fine sets an important precedent that other countries are following. Led by Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s digital competition head, the case is the latest in the EU’s efforts to tackle the unrestrained monopolies of US tech giants. Google has been fined €8bn under her watch...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: It’s a go against Google
Global forces are building a case against Big Tech’s monopolies
September has been bad for Google. A record fine against it was confirmed by the EU and the US justice department is firming up an antitrust case for paying billions to maintain its monopoly in mobile search.
The EU fine sets an important precedent that other countries are following. Led by Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s digital competition head, the case is the latest in the EU’s efforts to tackle the unrestrained monopolies of US tech giants. Google has been fined €8bn under her watch...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.