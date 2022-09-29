×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: It’s a go against Google

Global forces are building a case against Big Tech’s monopolies

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 05:00

September has been bad for Google. A record fine against it was confirmed by the EU and the US justice department is firming up an antitrust case for paying billions to maintain its monopoly in mobile search.

The EU fine sets an important precedent that other countries are following. Led by Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s digital competition head, the case is the latest in the EU’s efforts to tackle the unrestrained monopolies of US tech giants. Google has been fined €8bn under her watch...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.