TOBY SHAPSHAK: Will Smith won the Oscar but lost our respect An actor gets an award for pretending to be a great person while the true hero is a man fighting to keep his country free

In one single, uncontrolled action Will Smith enabled a million other bullies. If there is any justice in the world, that will be Smith’s last public appearance. That he got an ovation after his Oscar acceptance speech was insulting enough from the Hollywood elite, but it shows how easily transgressions are forgiven if you’re rich or famous.

The moment, like so much of human history these days, was quickly captured in memes. It is already the stuff of endless jokes. But this humorous reaction belies the real damage Smith has done. A million other bullies will now feel emboldened to humiliate and harm those smaller than them. ..