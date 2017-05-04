PATTERN RECOGNITION
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Terminated: rise of the machines
Jobs will be lost as society becomes more digital. But what does this mean for income tax revenue?
04 May 2017 - 23:17
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.