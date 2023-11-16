SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: ANC’s storm in a world cup
The fracas over who held the Webb Ellis trophy aloft in eThekwini is indicative of fissures in the ANC — and of the parent body’s inability to bring its errant structures to heel
16 November 2023 - 05:00
Seven seconds is a long time in politics. The length of time it takes the EFF to flip-flop. Or the Patriotic Alliance to turn on a coalition partner; Helen Zille to tweet; the Guptas to appoint a cabinet minister; Jacob Zuma to launch a legal challenge; David Des van Rooyen to test the finance minister’s chair (or, almost).
It also, apparently, marks the line between adulation and humiliation...
