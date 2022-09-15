×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / On My Mind

THERE SHALL BE WORK

XHANTI PAYI: Don’t miss the details in the GDP statistics

The subsectors of agriculture and finance hold clues for better interventions that could kick-start growth and employment

15 September 2022 - 05:00

When Stats SA reported in June that  SA’s GDP had expanded 1.9% in the first quarter of this year, making it the second consecutive quarter of growth, commentators rejoiced at the recovery, announcing that the size of the economy was now at pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, real GDP was reported to be slightly higher than it was before the pandemic.

But it now looks as if the economy is in reverse gear, as data for the second quarter released last week reveals that it had contracted 0.7%...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.