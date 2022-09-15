There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
When Stats SA reported in June that SA’s GDP had expanded 1.9% in the first quarter of this year, making it the second consecutive quarter of growth, commentators rejoiced at the recovery, announcing that the size of the economy was now at pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, real GDP was reported to be slightly higher than it was before the pandemic.
But it now looks as if the economy is in reverse gear, as data for the second quarter released last week reveals that it had contracted 0.7%...
THERE SHALL BE WORK
XHANTI PAYI: Don’t miss the details in the GDP statistics
The subsectors of agriculture and finance hold clues for better interventions that could kick-start growth and employment
