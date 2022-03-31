THERE SHALL BE WORK
XHANTI PAYI: Can we turn investment pledges into jobs?
If R1.14-trillion in investment pledges are to benefit the economy and create jobs, there needs to be a particular focus on the small business sector
31 March 2022 - 05:00
In 2018, as part of his new focus on industrialisation, job creation and faster economic growth, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced what many considered to be an ambitious target: attracting $100bn in new investment to SA within five years.
Last week, as he closed SA’s fourth investment conference, he announced: “With the pledges we have received today — and with cancellations and additions we have heard about from investors in previous conferences — we have now taken the total level of investment pledged at the four investment conferences to R1.14-trillion.”..
