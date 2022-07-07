Opinion / On My Mind THERE SHALL BE WORK XHANTI PAYI: Building a rainbow workplace When it comes to attracting global talent, our values matter. As other countries reverse their gains in the realms of diversity and inclusion, it’s time for SA to step up B L Premium

SA may have a complex relationship with workers from outside the country, but there is no doubt that we have to attract skills that we don’t have and that these often come from beyond our borders. As it turns out, however, top talent doesn’t just look for financial rewards; our values as a society matter too.

In the last week of June, I had the opportunity to attend the release of Brand SA’s global reputation study on SA. According to the study’s report, SA remains “top of mind in the areas of investments, exports, tourism and talent attraction”...