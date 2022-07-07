THERE SHALL BE WORK
XHANTI PAYI: Building a rainbow workplace
When it comes to attracting global talent, our values matter. As other countries reverse their gains in the realms of diversity and inclusion, it’s time for SA to step up
07 July 2022 - 05:00
SA may have a complex relationship with workers from outside the country, but there is no doubt that we have to attract skills that we don’t have and that these often come from beyond our borders. As it turns out, however, top talent doesn’t just look for financial rewards; our values as a society matter too.
In the last week of June, I had the opportunity to attend the release of Brand SA’s global reputation study on SA. According to the study’s report, SA remains “top of mind in the areas of investments, exports, tourism and talent attraction”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now