DAVID BUCKHAM: Crypto at a crossroads

Having now, at this time of huge global uncertainty, come face-to-face with the true countenance of totalitarianism, it seems petty — even abhorrent — to be troubled with the price of bitcoin.

On February 24, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine, trivialities such as the intellectual pursuit of decentralised finance and the obsession with cryptocurrencies, should have been left behind as the world faced an authentic existential threat — a modern-day, heavily weaponised version of fascism.

There are at least four reasons to be radically concerned for the future of the world. First, there is the relentless march of Russian soldiers towards Kyiv, with the ultimate goal of toppling Ukraine’s democratically elected government. Second, for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, there is the real possibility of nuclear war. Third, as a result of Covid zero policies in the East, coupled with the immediate economic consequences of war, there are now extreme supply shocks on basic necessities, such as wheat, grain, oil and gas.

This may mean protracted economic recession worldwide — the result of raging inflation combined with interrupted growth. Central banks will be unable to intervene meaningfully. Given the extreme volatility in the commodities markets, and the economic ramifications of sanctions, contractionary policy will be politically impossible.

Lastly, and most urgently, there are now more refugees in Europe than there were after World War 2. A humanitarian crisis is unfolding before our eyes.

But there is one reason to be enormously optimistic. For the first time since the brief period of moral certainty that followed the defeat of Hitler in 1945, the world has galvanised around the project of rejecting Vladimir Putin, and authoritarianism in general. Volodymyr Zelensky and the courage of the Ukrainians has awakened, from a deep slumber, the spirit of Western liberal ideology and the responsibilities of freedom. This phenomenon of collective purpose has been incredible to witness, instilling real hope that Ukraine and the West will overcome.