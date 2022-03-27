Business Ukraine deploys NFTs in Russian campaign Country auctions Meta History: Museum of War, a collection digital images, raising almost R1bn to buy military supplies for the war against Russia B L Premium

Ukraine auctioned a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) this week in an expansion of a cryptocurrency fundraising push that Kyiv says has already collected more than $65m (R950m) for its war effort against Russia.

The Meta History: Museum of War collection is a series of digital images — including silhouettes of warplanes, screengrabs of news reports and a cartoon-style image of an explosion — each one marking a day in the conflict...