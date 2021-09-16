JEREMY SAMPSON: Whom do you trust?

It was Anton Rupert, father of Richemont chair Johann Rupert, who once referred to a brand as a "trust mark". Studying the chart "Trust in Public Institutions and Leaders" (Fox, September 2-8, replicated here) was fascinating if depressing. But there was no accompanying commentary — an omission I will attempt to rectify.

Who or what do you trust today? If you think about it, for the most part we are loyal to brands that are authentic, deliver consistently, have integrity and are true to their promises.

But the chart, based on data from Afrobarometer, suggests a deplorable state of affairs. Trust in many of the pillars of society — parliament, the police and local councils, for example — is at just 20%-30%.

As a point of comparison, pause for a minute and rate the FM. I’d be happy to rate the magazine north of 80%. Anything much less and I wouldn’t bother reading it.

The chart broadly reflects the public sector and political constituencies. For the ruling ANC to score just 27% when it comes to trust is a huge indictment. For opposition parties to rate only 24% shows that our politicians are little short of a bad joke.

The ANC cannot pay its creditors, its staff, their Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits or the SA Revenue Service. By any metric, it is insolvent. This is despite the fact that it has looted the economy and hollowed out institutions and municipalities by deploying incompetent cadres. This is all in the public domain (thanks to the media) — and yet the party scores better than opposition parties when it comes to trust.

It is deplorable that the office of the public protector rates well under 50%, when the previous incumbent was largely admired.