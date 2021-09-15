Nick Hudson and PANDA are wrong. Believing them is deadly

There’s a wealth of information here, but this is the main point: In mid-August 38% of people over 60 in the Western Cape were fully vaccinated against Covid, but only 1.7% of the confirmed Covid deaths in hospital were vaccinated people.

If vaccines were ineffective we’d expect the percentage of Covid deaths among the vaccinated to be close to 38%, say somewhere between 30% and 50%. If vaccines were merely very effective, perhaps the percentage of Covid deaths among the vaccinated would be about 10%. But at 1.7%, the proportion of Covid deaths among vaccinated people is far below the proportion of vaccinated people in the province.

The graphic also shows that vaccines are excellent at reducing confirmed Covid infections (38% vs 8%) and hospitalisations (38% vs 4%).

Some of this effect, of course, might be due to other factors: Perhaps vaccinated people wear masks more and physically distance more than unvaccinated people, or differ from the population of unvaccinated people in subtle and material ways. But even if this is true — and it’s not clear that it is — this alone cannot explain such a huge difference in outcomes.

Also, this is a tiny fraction of the evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines; there have been large well-run clinical trials and many studies from across the planet showing that they are safe and effective. But the above graphic is a clear-cut demonstration that, as expected, the vaccines work very well locally.

Then came the anti-vaxxers

Professor Marc Mendelson is one of South Africa’s leading infectious disease experts. Besides being an accomplished scientist, he spends a good deal of his time trying to save the lives of Covid patients at Groote Schuur Hospital. Mendelson tweeted the above graphic, imploring people to get vaccinated. He did this for a good reason: nearly all his Covid patients are unvaccinated.

A man named Nick Hudson responded to Mendelson:

“You call that data? Where’s the denominator? Where are the partially vaxxed? How do explain the immense gap between what you’re suggesting and what has been seen in Israel and England? And where’s your declaration of conflicts of interest?”

Besides the obnoxious tone, Hudson’s questions betray that he does not have expertise on Covid. Let’s deal with each of his questions:

Hudson asks: “You call that data?”

Yes, it’s good data collected by the Western Cape Department of Health which has the best health information systems in the country.

Hudson asks: “Where’s the denominator?”

It’s not clear what he means but, aside from possible unknown differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, there is enough information in the graph to confirm that vaccine effectiveness at preventing death for people over 60 in the Western Cape is over 95%.

Hudson asks: “Where are the partially vaxxed?”

The partially vaccinated, as explained in the graphic, are counted as unvaccinated. This is the correct way to analyse the effectiveness of being fully vaccinated. But even partially vaccinated people have a lower risk of getting infected with Covid.

Hudson asks: “How do [you] explain the immense gap between what you’re suggesting and what has been seen in Israel and England?”

Actually data from Israel and England also show how brilliantly effective vaccines have been. This is not the article to explain that, but see here for the UK and here for Israel.