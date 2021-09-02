Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Why trust in Cyril is falling For how long will Ramaphosa beg and ingratiate himself with these looters? B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa should not just lead, which is what he says he is doing. He also needs to be seen to be leading. South Africans don’t think he is leading at all, and they are losing faith in him.

He has been in power for three years. Before that he was deputy president to the court-shy and scandal-ridden Jacob Zuma for four years. What exactly has changed in people’s lives in the three years that Ramaphosa has been in charge?..