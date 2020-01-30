ANDREW LAPPING: Why local is lekker again

The SA equity market returned 12% in 2019, after being saved at the death by December’s 3.3% return. Still, this pales in comparison to the 28% return generated by the MSCI world index last year.

Disappointingly, the Allan Gray funds — including Orbis — didn’t take full advantage of strong offshore equity markets. Looking at the Balanced Fund, which returned 6.7% for the year, the underperformance came in two areas.

First, the fund’s domestic shares returned only 5.7%, underperforming the JSE all share index (Alsi) by 6.3%. Second, the offshore assets returned 8% compared to their benchmark’s 16% return. (The benchmark used is 60% of the FTSE world index, and 40% of the JPMorgan GBI global index.)

Looking only at the equity holdings, the four largest absolute detractors were Sasol, KAP Industrial, Glencore and Sappi.

We also missed out by not owning Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti and Anglo American Platinum, and by having only a small holding in BHP.

Last year was unusual in that the large companies did particularly well while the remainder disappointed.

The four largest shares in the Alsi (Naspers, Richemont, Anglo American and BHP), which account for 40% of the market, returned on average 22%, while the remaining 154 stocks returned just 5.6%.

We own Naspers, but our caution on the super-profits from iron ore meant we avoided Anglo American and BHP and preferred Glencore, which underperformed BHP by 35% in 2019.

Avoiding losses is a key part of the Allan Gray philosophy, so we feel the detractors acutely.

We were keen Sasol sellers in the latter half of 2018 and the first half of 2019 when the share was above R400, but we had sold only 38% of our holding before the news emerged of additional cost overruns and delays at its Lake Charles project.

These delays, together with lower chemical prices, caused the share to fall to R300 by year-end from R425 in January 2019, even as the rand oil price rose 19% over the period. But at R300 we see good value in Sasol and have bought some shares below R270.