MARIA FRAHM-ARP: Understanding the rise of cult churches in SA

In 2013 we saw one of the first broad-based consumer uses of artificial intelligence in Apple and smartphone devices and with that, the beginnings of the fourth industrial revolution.

The currency of this revolution is data. Big Brother is not just watching but analysing, predicting and nudging our every move through data we consume.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to ensure that SA moves into the fourth industrial revolution and has spoken about it in his last two state of the nation addresses.

Then in 2015 we saw the first wave of media reports of cult-like churches that seemed to be springing up all over SA from Limpopo to the Eastern Cape. Pastors have been telling their congregants to eat grass, drink petrol and allow themselves to be sprayed with insecticide. The media often infantilised congregants so gullible as to join these churches.