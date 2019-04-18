Features / Cover Story

Why the churches don’t pay tax

The government seems to prefer the idea of churches regulating themselves, which is probably a good idea, but is this because of the power the prosperity churches wield?

BL PREMIUM
18 April 2019 - 05:00 Penelope Mashego and Claudi Mailovich

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.