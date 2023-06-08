Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Small caps to blow your hat off

Orange juice futures are in bad odour but Wesizwe, HCI and Insimbi are on a mad tear — which helps when everything else in your portfolio is a gory red

BL Premium
08 June 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

The indignity of it all. It’s bad enough to have your share portfolio swathed in red, but far worse to be dyed orange.

There was a modicum of sweet relief for the portfolio in the form of Wesizwe Platinum, which finally got its production gears grinding, and for that I am grateful. ..

