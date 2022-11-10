×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Bowler Metcalf: still golden after 50 years

Bowler Metcalf might be a small, no-frills operator, but its obsession with shareholder returns is a valuable rarity on the JSE

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 05:00

I was disappointed to miss the Bowler Metcalf AGM this week. It’s the perennially profitable packaging group’s 50th year in business and its 35th as a listed counter (which roughly overlaps my career in financial journalism). That’s something to celebrate. But Monday mornings are not great in terms of FM deadlines.

I started covering Bowcalf in 1991 when I absconded from Business Day’s Diagonal Street office to join the Cape Argus business section. The Argus was an afternoon paper, which put its small business section at a huge disadvantage in terms of covering company results and corporate announcements (lapped up by the Cape Times business writers). ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.