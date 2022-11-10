It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
I was disappointed to miss the Bowler Metcalf AGM this week. It’s the perennially profitable packaging group’s 50th year in business and its 35th as a listed counter (which roughly overlaps my career in financial journalism). That’s something to celebrate. But Monday mornings are not great in terms of FM deadlines.
I started covering Bowcalf in 1991 when I absconded from Business Day’s Diagonal Street office to join the Cape Argus business section. The Argus was an afternoon paper, which put its small business section at a huge disadvantage in terms of covering company results and corporate announcements (lapped up by the Cape Times business writers). ..
MARC HASENFUSS: Bowler Metcalf: still golden after 50 years
Bowler Metcalf might be a small, no-frills operator, but its obsession with shareholder returns is a valuable rarity on the JSE
