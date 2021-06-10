MARC HASENFUSS: The nine lives of HCI
10 June 2021 - 05:00
When Covid first infected the JSE in April last year, there were some dismal rumours about debt-laden investment company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).
I recall an executive from another investment company ringing me up to ask if I’d heard stories that HCI would be selling off large chunks of its empire to placate its bankers. With sizable debt, and a heavily discounted share price making a shares-for-cash issue difficult, I suppose such rumblings were inevitable. But one thing I’ve learnt, while following HCI since its (re)formation in the late 1990s, is to never underestimate the group’s ability to manoeuvre out of tight corners...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now