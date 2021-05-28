Companies / Financial Services Hosken holds on to dividend as Covid-19 hits hotels and gaming The group reported a 78% fall in headline earnings in its year to end-March, with its gaming interests under most pressure from the pandemic BL PREMIUM

Empowerment conglomerate Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI), which is headed by Johnny Copelyn, has held on to its full-year dividend after Covid-19 hit its gaming, media and hotel interests.

Headline earnings, the main profit measure in SA that excludes certain one-off items, fell 78% to R233m in the group’s year to end-March, with hotels contributing a loss of R317m and gaming a loss of R20.5m...