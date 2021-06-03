Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Deneb pulls off the big one Deneb Investments, a small(ish) industrial cog in the Hosken Consolidated Investments empire, pulled off a big one in the year to end-March BL PREMIUM

Sometimes, as one of my tennis partners reminds me, the small victories are really the big ones. Gain a few, and you can win the bigger battle.

Deneb Investments, a small(ish) industrial cog in the Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) empire, pulled off a big one in the year to end-March. At this point there might be more important (and much bigger) components inside debt-shackled HCI — like the cash-spinning bus business, the oil and gas exploration thrust, the Platinum Group Metals Ltd venture and the recovering gaming core...