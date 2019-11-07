Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Tight ship, muddy waters at Caxton I would not be completely averse to snapping up some Caxton shares and think there’s plenty of bang for your buck BL PREMIUM

Diversified media conglomerate Caxton & CTP Publishers & Printers was not subject to the usual derision last week when it bailed out a pair of executives from an underwater share incentive scheme.

The recent proposal to bail out executives in Brait caused some consternation, with shareholders seeing the value of their investment decimated.