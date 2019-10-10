Cognition: cognitive dissonance

Cognition Holdings,* these days touted as the digital platform of media group Caxton, has paid a pretty price to settle up with a group of dissenting shareholders.

These shareholders — including Primedia founder William Kirsh — resisted waiving their rights to a mandatory offer following Cognition’s acquisition last year of online real estate platform Private Property.

Cognition bought Caxton’s 50.01% stake in Private Property for R127m in exchange for an issue of about 105.8-million shares, at 120c a share. This pushed Caxton’s stake in Cognition from 34.7% to 63%.

But dogged resistance by a small group of shareholders forced Cognition to repurchase just over 14-million shares (almost 6% of the company’s issued shares) at a significantly higher "fair value" of 166c a share.

At the time of writing, Cognition’s thinly traded shares were trading at 85c (after dribbling down to a 47c low in late August). The dissenting shareholders must be relieved to have a 166c exit ticket.

In the year to end-June, Private Property contributed revenue of R64m and chipped in R2.3m to the bottom line. If the Private Property business had been acquired from July 2018 the figures would have been around R150m and R15.8m — meaning about R7.8m in profits for Cognition.

It is a fairly underwhelming start by Private Property (which has a formidable rival in Naspers-owned Property24). In December it appointed a new CEO, Amasi Mwela, who has been tasked with identifying new areas of "opportunity, growth and operational enhancement".

Cognition CEO Mark Smith says the longer-term aim is to create "a structured trajectory for this platform to become the leading property platform in SA".

The boards of Private Property and Cognition have agreed to reinvest a portion of Private Property’s 2020 and 2021 profits into implementing this plan.

This will mean Cognition shareholders can expect lower profits for the next two years — though Cognition is confident top line will increase and cash-flow generation remain strong.