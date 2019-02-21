MARC HASENFUSS: Bland trading in local fast-food sector
Dunkin’ and ice cream business Baskin-Robbins were hopelessly under scale and unprofitable, and unlikely ever to sweeten returns
21 February 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.