It is a pity that political contestation — not only at election time — has degraded into self-serving interests and hate mongering.
The interests of the broad public are not served by negative and hateful attitudes towards those who represent other views. If, in elections, contestation has as its root the seeking of opportunity to get majority support from the voters, then surely the spreading of goodwill is more likely to impress than belittling one’s opponents.
By all means point out how the respective contestants are able to, and will, provide efficient service to uplift, rather than divide. If you want to overwhelm your opponents, do it with friendliness.
South Africa has had 30 years of opportunity to build, but factionalism, self-interest and jealousy have hindered rather than developed. There is a saying that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions”. What South Africa needs is action to build.
“By their fruits ye shall know them.” Promises and good intentions, by themselves, are totally insufficient.
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Election promises simply not enough
Spreading of goodwill more likely to impress the voters than belittling opponents
It is a pity that political contestation — not only at election time — has degraded into self-serving interests and hate mongering.
The interests of the broad public are not served by negative and hateful attitudes towards those who represent other views. If, in elections, contestation has as its root the seeking of opportunity to get majority support from the voters, then surely the spreading of goodwill is more likely to impress than belittling one’s opponents.
By all means point out how the respective contestants are able to, and will, provide efficient service to uplift, rather than divide. If you want to overwhelm your opponents, do it with friendliness.
South Africa has had 30 years of opportunity to build, but factionalism, self-interest and jealousy have hindered rather than developed. There is a saying that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions”. What South Africa needs is action to build.
“By their fruits ye shall know them.” Promises and good intentions, by themselves, are totally insufficient.
VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: IEC jumps the gun
LETTER: Gayton McKenzie’s elections approach is disrespectful
LETTER: MK leadership unclear
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.