Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Election promises simply not enough

Spreading of goodwill more likely to impress the voters than belittling opponents

18 April 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL

It is a pity that political contestation — not only at election time — has degraded into self-serving interests and hate mongering.

The interests of the broad public are not served by negative and hateful attitudes towards those who represent other views. If, in elections, contestation has as its root the seeking of opportunity to get majority support from the voters, then surely the spreading of goodwill is more likely to impress than belittling one’s opponents.

By all means point out how the respective contestants are able to, and will, provide efficient service to uplift, rather than divide. If you want to overwhelm your opponents, do it with friendliness.

South Africa has had 30 years of opportunity to build, but factionalism, self-interest and jealousy have hindered rather than developed. There is a saying that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions”. What South Africa needs is action to build.

“By their fruits ye shall know them.” Promises and good intentions, by themselves, are totally insufficient.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: IEC jumps the gun

Dash to top court over Jacob Zuma creates suspicion that Electoral Commission is playing politics
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Gayton McKenzie’s elections approach is disrespectful

Patriotic Alliance leader’s actions indicate he regards the DA as his main opposition
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: MK leadership unclear

Many will vote for new party under impression Zuma will be running
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The fall and rise of Zuma
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Zuma, MK and the politics of ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: ANC’s funding tricks
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: Weighing in on Israel/Gaza
Opinion / Letters
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: A starch-free Barloworld?
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.