Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sports officials look after themselves first

Athletes, players let down by administrators

14 September 2023 - 04:00
Simoné Kruger at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Picture: HESRON KAPANGA
Simoné Kruger at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Picture: HESRON KAPANGA

I read that Hendrick Mokganyetsi, as chair of the athletics commission, acknowledges that Team South Africa’s athletics team were let down by poor preparation and support at the world championships in Budapest recently.

I will wager that there is never a problem when it involves the remuneration of sports administrators. I saw this with my own eyes in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) in 2002 when a junior soccer team were showing off their ability a day before Bafana Bafana played. The administrators were more concerned with satisfying their appetites at a local Spur instead of attending the game, and weren’t interested in having the TV on either.

Sadly, ubuntu is just folklore.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

