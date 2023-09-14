Simoné Kruger at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris. Picture: HESRON KAPANGA
I read that Hendrick Mokganyetsi, as chair of the athletics commission, acknowledges that Team South Africa’s athletics team were let down by poor preparation and support at the world championships in Budapest recently.
I will wager that there is never a problem when it involves the remuneration of sports administrators. I saw this with my own eyes in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) in 2002 when a junior soccer team were showing off their ability a day before Bafana Bafana played. The administrators were more concerned with satisfying their appetites at a local Spur instead of attending the game, and weren’t interested in having the TV on either.
Sadly, ubuntu is just folklore.
Tony Ball Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Sports officials look after themselves first
Athletes, players let down by administrators
I read that Hendrick Mokganyetsi, as chair of the athletics commission, acknowledges that Team South Africa’s athletics team were let down by poor preparation and support at the world championships in Budapest recently.
I will wager that there is never a problem when it involves the remuneration of sports administrators. I saw this with my own eyes in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) in 2002 when a junior soccer team were showing off their ability a day before Bafana Bafana played. The administrators were more concerned with satisfying their appetites at a local Spur instead of attending the game, and weren’t interested in having the TV on either.
Sadly, ubuntu is just folklore.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
MARK ETHERIDGE: SA athletics not in top form
SA deliver worst world championship display in Budapest
Wayde van Niekerk cruises into 400m semifinals at world championships
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.